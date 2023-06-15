Holding his wife’s hand, Fredrick William Jamieson attained his goal of a “little piece of heaven” on Flag Day, June 14, 2023. Fred was born April 30, 1947, to Theodore R. Jamieson, Jr. and Florence May (Stephenson) Jamieson in Garden City. On Aug. 31, 1968, at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Lansing, Fred married the love of his life, Mary Katherine (Wahl) Jamieson and they shared 55 years together.
Fred and Kathie were blessed with three children, Therese Rene Baker (Matt), John Thomas (Amy) and Simon Joseph (Sarah) Jamieson; seven grandchildren, Stephen Jay and Christopher Shane Huffman, Maggie Kay Jamieson, Rachael Elizabeth Pressley, Rebecca Jeanette Boli, Konrad Winston Pressley and Eli Martin Perry; six great-grandchildren, Eathen Michael Huffman and Ava Alexis Huffman, Abigail Marie and Aiden James O’Neal Boli, Addison Grace Pressley and Ramsay Luis Levy.
After graduating from Sexton High School in Lansing in 1965, Fred served 6 years in the U.S. Army and then began his career in retail management with Gordon’s Apparel in Lansing and continued this career with several other clothing companies ending with Abraham’s Brothers in Aberdeen, South Dakota. Fred was a member of St. Simon Parish in Ludington, and faithfully served the church and school for 10 years. He very much enjoyed being “Mr. Jamieson” to the students of LAC.
Fred was a talented woodworker, turning rough wood into beautiful lamps, tables and birch baskets. He loved birds and gardening and he and Kathie spent many peaceful days camping in northern Michigan.
Fred is survived by his wife and by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his sisters, Mary (Bruce) Janetzke and Ruth (Mike) Hankins; and sister-in-law, Sue Jamieson; many wonderful nieces and nephews and by his lifelong friend, Thomas Nelson. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother David Jamieson, and niece Marnie Jamieson.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m., Thursday, June 22, 2023, at St. Simon Catholic Church, in Ludington, with Father Wayne B. Wheeler presiding. Military honors will be performed after Mass under the auspices of the American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post No. 76. Inurnment will be at St. Phillips Cemetery at a later date. The family will receive friends Thursday from 12 p.m. until time of Mass at the church.
Fred asked that those wishing to give a memorial gift, consider supporting the landscaping and maintenance of the Pere Marquette Cross on the Buttersville Peninsula. To do this please send donations to: Pere Marquette Memorial Association, c/o Alvardo Law, 202 S. Harrison, Ludington, Michigan, 49431.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.