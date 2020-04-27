Fredrick W. Immer, of Frankenmuth and formerly of Ludington, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Wellspring Lutheran Home; age 87 years.
Fredrick was born on Jan. 29, 1933, in Pentwater. Fred previously lived in Alma, Buena Vista and Bridgeport. He was employed by Bridgeport-Spaulding School System until 1986 and then Ludington Area Schools until retirement. Fred was a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Saginaw until 1987, and a member of Grace Episcopal Church until 2016.
Fred was an avid lifetime runner. He ran in high school and college and ran several marathons including the Boston Marathon. He was a member of the Lakestride Running club in Ludington. He loved to golf, read and complete puzzles, such as Sudoku and word searches. Fred also enjoyed bird watching, gardening and nature. He loved his children and grandchildren.
Surviving are Karl Immer, Kathy Immer, Alice (Immer) Hall, Kurt Immer; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
Fredrick was preceded in death by son, William F. Immer; sister, Gretha Immer Moak; ex-wife, Mary Immer; father, Fredrick Immer; mother, Hazel (Wagoner) Immer.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services will take place at a later date in Pentwater. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorials to American Heart Association.
Arrangements entrusted to Cederberg Funeral Home of Frankenmuth.