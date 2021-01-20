Gail Irene Twork, 77, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Dec. 24, 2020, while surrounded by her family in Tucson, Arizona, after a short fight with an aggressive abdominal cancer.
Born Aug. 27, 1943, in Potterville, to Mildred Helfrich and Floyd Brooks. She grew up playing softball and was co-captain to the first women’s basketball team at Potterville High School. She became an licensed practicing nurse after attending Lansing Community College in 1967. She married Jon VanDyke Twork, originally from Mason on Feb. 22, 1964.
Gail was a voracious reader, most enjoying crime fiction, mysteries and adventure. She kept a log of everything she read which included more than 2,500 entries. She retired in 2000 from nearly two decades of work at Baywood Nursing Home in Ludington to pursue retirement as a full-time RVer, traveling the country with her husband and spending winters in Arizona with family and friends.
Aside from being a devoted wife and mother, Gail had a life-long passion for gardening and until her passing, maintained a massive flower, fruit and vegetable garden at her Scottville home. In the 1970s, Gail became an expert with raising African violets and won many competitions and awards for them while living in California. She most notably grew some of the largest blooms on record at the time.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Jon Twork, 82; her sons Elton Twork of Tucson, Arizona, 48, and Adam Twork of Phoenix, Arizona, 38; granddaughter Arcadia Twork, 2; her brothers John Brooks, 68, of Charlotte, and Donald Brooks of Austin, Texas; nieces Christi Brooks, Catie Brooks and Courtney Brooks, Marry Brooks of Charlotte; Rhoda Brooks, Meri Bell of Nashville, Tennessee; Colleen (Brooks) of McAllen, Texas; family friends Carl and Kathy Sikora of New Mexico, Sandy Christensen, Dick and Sharon Suschil and Peter Ingraham, all of Scottville.
No services are to be held. She requested that anyone wishing to pay their respects do so by making a donation to a charity of their choice in her name. Her favorite charities were The Salvation Army and The Ronald McDonald House.