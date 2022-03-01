Gail M. Sterley, age 91, of Ludington, passed away Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. She was born Oct. 10, 1930, in Ludington to Claude and Ada (Kimball) Babcock. She graduated from Ludington High School and went on to marry the late Bernard Sterley on July 12, 1947.
Gail was a hostess at Scotty’s Restaurant for 30 years. She was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church. In her spare time, when she wasn’t spending time with her family, Gail enjoyed gardening.
She will be greatly missed by her son Butch (Mari-Kae) Sterley; her daughter Vicky (Dale) Shimel; her grandchildren Tina (Mike Austin) Cox, Tonia (David) Cox, Jason (Terenia) Shimel, Missy (Brandon) Reed, Jesse (Kim) Sterley and Tony (Lauren) Sterley; her step-grandchildren Alicia (Bill) Garth, Erica (Eric) Carlson and Kim (J.D.) English; and, her great-grandchildren and great, great grand children.
Gail was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her four brothers and two sisters.
A celebration of Gail’s life will be held Saturday, June 25, 2022, from 1-4 p.m. at Tom and Toni’s home, 4547 Conrad Road, Ludington.
Gail’s family would like to thank the special staff at Oakview Medical Care Facility for their care and compassion.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.