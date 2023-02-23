Garry LeMoyne Morton, 61, of Scottville, passed away on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. There will be a memorial service on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at 1 p.m., at Summit Church of Christ. Visitation begins at 12 p.m. at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.
