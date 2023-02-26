Garry LeMoyne Morton, loving father and husband, passed away Feb. 22, 2023, at the age of 61.
Garry was born on Jan. 23, 1962, in Ludington, to Shirley (Porter) Morton and LeMoyne Morton. He went to Ludington High School, class of 1980. On Dec. 18, 1992, he married the love of his life, Donna Maye (Morris) Morton. Together, they raised their beautiful son Wesley LeMoyne Morton and daughter Kaci Marie Morton in Scottville.
Garry was most passionate about his family, riding his Harleys, his work as a welder/fabricator and his faith in God. He loved taking Wesley for golf cart rides, watching Kaci’s skits and shows after helping her with her lines, taking Donna out to eat and going for walks around the block to shoot the BB gun together. Every Saturday, he enjoyed watching the tractor auctions with his father LeMoyne. He was known for his ingenuity and creativity, a heart that sought to love better each day and consistently being there to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. He was a beloved member of the Summit Church of Christ.
He is survived by his daughter Kaci, Kaci’s partner Phil, his unborn granddaughter Oliver, his father LeMoyne, brother Larry and sister Shari among others.
Garry was preceded in death by his son Wesley, his wife Donna and his mother Shirley.
A short memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 27, 2020, at the Summit Church of Christ. Garry will be privately laid to rest at Riverton Cemetery in Scottville.
Donations may be sent to either the Make-A-Wish Foundation or Summit Church of Christ in Garry’s memory.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.