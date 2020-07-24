Gary Allen “Carrot Top” Nickleson, 51, of Ludington, died Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Spectrum Health Blodgett Campus. He was born Oct. 10, 1968, in Ludington, the son of John and Julia (Nickerson) Nickleson.
Gary worked in construction for many years and later for the Ludington State Park which he truly enjoyed.
Gary was an avid outdoorsman who loved going for walks and all types of wildlife, especially the deer that ate right out of his hand. He also loved reading science fiction and fantasy novels. He was a member of the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians.
Gary is survived by his children, Amber Nickleson of Ludington, Derek (Maggie) Nickleson of Allentown, Pennsylvania, and Austin Nickleson of Ludington; his mother, Julia Nickleson of Ludington; his siblings, Robert Hathaway of San Diego, California, Vicki (Mike) Sigler of Vancouver, Washington, and Larry (Kayleigh) Hathaway of Ludington; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Gary was preceded in death by his father, John “Jack” Nickleson.
Cremation has taken place and a graveside service will be held at Lakeview Cemetery at a later date.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. www.beaconfh.com