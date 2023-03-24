Gary “Doc” Hickman of Pentwater, Portage and Stuart, Florida, died on Jan. 16, 2023.
He was the premier outdoors man. He enjoyed bird hunting, fishing and boating his entire life.
Doc was the consummate man’s man and enjoyed way too many friendships to mention.
He was active in many community affairs and was a very well respected man.
Gary practiced orthodontics in Portage for 41 years. He is survived by wife Karen of 36 years, son Ryan and brother Mike.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at 3 p.m. at Park Place in Pentwater.