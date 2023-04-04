Gary Francis Laude, 80, went to be with his lord and savior on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 in Fort Pierce, Florida. Gary was born on Dec. 17, 1942 in Flint to Francis and Gladys Laude. Gary graduated from Custer High School in 1961, then married Carol Smith on July 28, 1962.
Gary worked for Sealed Power over 40 years until he retired in 2010. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening.
Gary and Carol became Florida snowbirds, where they adopted their dog Freddy, who became Gary’s best friend. Gary was also very well known for spreading the word of Christ. He touched many lives by sharing his story about being saved by the Lord. Gary is preceded in death by his parents Francis and Gladys Laude; two grandchildren Natalie and Nathan Laude; and his nephew Michael Smith. Gary is survived, and will be dearly missed by, his wife Carol Laude; his two sisters Carole (Chuck) Wendt and Beverly Chaney; his four children Brian Laude, Darren (Kathrina) Laude, Jay (Courtney) Laude and Julianne (Ray) Laude; 14 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews.
Memorial service will be held Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 1 p.m. at The Family Bible Church, 1276 Broadway Blvd., Muskegon. Luncheon to follow.