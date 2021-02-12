Gary Glenn Miller, 84, of Ludington, passed from this life into the loving arms of his Lord on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. Gary was born on Sept. 18, 1936, in Detroit. He graduated from Denby High School in January 1955. Gary enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving from 1955-1959. He married the love of his life, Ann Parsons, on Feb. 12, 1957. Ann joined Gary in April 1957 in Argentia, Newfoundland, and they lived there until his discharge in 1959.
Gary started working as an adjuster for AAA in 1959, was then transferred and moved his family to Ludington in 1969. After retiring, Gary drove for the Ludington Mass Transportation Authority until he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis at the age of 65. Ann faithfully and compassionately cared for him on her own for 14 years, and he was then was transferred to Oakview Medical Care Facility where he resided for six years. Many thanks to his wonderful caregivers at Oakview and also to the Poppen Hospice Residence in Muskegon, where he peacefully passed away.
Gary was very active member of the Community Church of Ludington, serving as deacon, elder and youth director. His great love for the Lord after he became a Christian was one of the strong foundations he stood on. Gary was very devoted to God, his family and friends. Gary was very passionate about his relationship with Jesus Christ and serving the youth at Community Church. He made mission trips to Schooley Mountain, New Jersey, and Las Vegas, New Mexico. Gary also started and worked in the local jail ministry for many years. Gary and Ann also welcomed many foster children into their home over the years. Gary was also a member of the Lincoln Hills Country Club and the American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years Marguerite (Ann) Miller; children Scott (Stephanie) Miller and Leslie Miller; five grandchildren Justin, Maegan, Aubrey, EmmaAnn and Brady; three great-grandchildren; brothers Dennis (Robin) Miller and Gregory (Miriam) Miller; and, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents Glenn and Ruth Miller; his son Keith Miller; and his younger brother Neil Miller.
Gary will be greatly missed by his wife Ann and his loving family and friends. A celebration of his life will be held Friday, July 9, 2021, at the Ludington Community Church, 109 N. Harrison, Ludington, Michigan. The time will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions in Gary’s memory may be made to Poppen Hospice Residence — Harbor Hospice, 2065 Mt. Garfield Road, Muskegon, MI, 49444, or Lakeshore Animal Friends, PO Box 503, Ludington, MI, 49431.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.