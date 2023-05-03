A Celebration of Life Gathering for Gary Holden will be held May 13, 2023, at The Citizens’ Sportsmen’s Club, 4486 E. Fountain Road, Fountain, MI (corner of Fountain and Larson roads), from 2-6 p.m.
