Gary Lance Keegstra, age 72, of Walhalla, passed away on Dec. 22, 2021.
Gary was born on Oct. 12, 1949, in Grand Rapids to Harold and Gertrude (Kohvakka) Keegstra. Gary graduated from Ludington High School with the class of 1968. He proudly went on to serve his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War from 1969 through 1972. During his time in the military, he received a National Defense Service Medal, a Vietnam Service Medal with two stars and a Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device 60. He was also self-employed as a machinist.
Gary was a master craftsman at all his endeavors. He enjoyed woodworking and spending time appreciating nature while walking his property. He looked forward to his frequent visits from his family and friends, especially Jim and “Bud,” Fritz and Dick. To see him you may think Grizzly Adams, but to know him you saw a heart of gold. He will be greatly missed.
Gary is survived by his brothers Brian (Olga) Keegstra of Brooksville, Maine, Bruce (Mary) Keegstra of Walhalla and Keith Keegstra also of Walhalla; nieces Ophelia (Chris) Perkins of Rochester, New Hampshire, and Karen (Owen) Mohr of Midland; nephew Scott (Sarah) Keegstra of Ludington; great-nieces and nephews Lilli, Caleb, Marissa, Joshua, Kadence, Charlie, Phoenix and Ben; and, along with special friends Fritz, Dick, Jim and Jerry.
He was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Gertrude and his brother Eric.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service is being planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in Gary’s memory may be directed to the Ludington Salvation Army at 1101 S. Madison St., Ludington, MI 49431.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.