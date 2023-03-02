Gary Lee Holden, age 60, from Pulaski, Tennessee, formerly of Branch passed away Feb. 23, 2023, at his residence after a long battle with cancer.
Gary was born Feb. 14, 1963, in Ludington, to Harold T. Holden, and Shirley A. (Coones) Holden. Gary attended Mason County Eastern school in Custer. He worked various jobs including being a self-employed carpenter, working sawmills, and cooking.
He married Patricia Brown from Free Soil. They had one son, Zacheriah L. Holden.
Gary was an outdoorsman, who loved gardening, camping, going to the river, and spending time with his grandchildren. Gary was known for his kindness and generosity to others, always willing to sacrifice his own needs for others’ benefit. Most of all Gary loved to spend time with his family and had a heart of gold.
Gary is survived by his son Zacheriah L Holden of Pulaski, Tennessee; his grandchildren, Hunter, Austin, and Brianna Holden; sisters, Carol Clancy of Fountain, Cathy Bakhan of Manistee, Sandra Larr of Fountain, and Nancy (Chuck) Davis of Fountain; brother Harold Holden Jr. of Fayetteville, Tennessee; sister-in-law Judy Holden of Fountain; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Gary was proceeded in death by his parents, Harold and Shirley Holden; his ex-wife Patria Brown; his brother David Holden; brother-in-law Wayne Clancy; and sister-in-law Sue (Smith) Holden.
There will be no funeral services. Gary will be cremated, and his cremation will be entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home & Cremation services of Columbia, Tennessee.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later time.
Memorial contributions can be directed to his son Zacheriah Holden, 143 Ingram Road, Pulaski, TN 38478, to assist with final expenses.