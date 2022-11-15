Gary Lynn Seymour, 76, of Ludington, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. Gary was born May 31, 1946, the son of Ward and Mercein (Parsons) Seymour. Gary was married to the love of his life, Cheryle (Nargis) Seymour.
Gary faithfully served his country in the United States Army. During his service he was stationed in Germany for the Vietnam War. He worked at Whitehall Industries for 24 years before retiring in 2008.
Gary loved to collect coins and, as an adventurer at heart, loved watching shows about treasure hunting.
Gary is survived by his wife, Cheryle Seymour; brother-in-law Dave Blanchard; and nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Ward and Mercein (Parsons) Seymour; son Christopher; brother Marvin Seymour; and sister Bonnie Blanchard.
Memorial contributions in Gary’s honor can be made to Lakeshore Animal Friends.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.