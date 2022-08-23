Gaye E. Schulke, age 70, of Scottville passed away Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. She was born June 15, 1952, in Scottville to Roy and Madeline (Vermeiren) Shilander. She graduated from Mason County Central and went on to take some courses at Ferris State College. She married the late John “Jack” Schulke in 1975. Gaye worked alongside Jack, assisting him with his business, John Schulke Surveying. When she wasn’t working with Jack, she was a home maker caring for their two sons, Nathan and Ryan.
