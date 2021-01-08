Gene Leroy Morehouse, age 86, of Walkerville, passed away on Jan. 6, 2021.
Gene was born on Feb. 10, 1934, the son of Leroy and Alzina (Derby) Morehouse. As a teenager, Gene ventured to Alaska to work on the boats. When he moved to Muskegon, he was hired into the maintenance department at SD Warren, where he was a dedicated employee until his retirement at age 65. He also volunteered for the fire department for over 20 years.
Gene always had a beautiful garden filled with produce and flowers, and had plenty to share with his friends and neighbors. He loved his community and would do anything to help people in need. Gene was an awesome card player, especially cribbage, and enjoyed square dance calling. He never missed a Detroit Tigers game.
Gene is survived by his daughters Lavonne (Jim) Curtis and Gwen (Greg) Muma; grandchildren Jim (Tonya) Curtis, Roger (Lisa) Wiegand, Gabe Mume and Geof (Christina) Muma; seven great grandchildren; and, special brothers-in-law Tom (Carol) Sibley and Bill (Darlene) Askins.
Besides his parents, Gene was preceded in death by his wife Ruth Morehouse; siblings Robert, Maxine and Naomi; and, grandson Gene Muma.
Due to current COVID restrictions, a memorial service will be held next summer.
Please share your fond memories and photos of Gene at www.OakGroveLudington.com.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.