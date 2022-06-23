Gene O. Shank, age 83, of Ludington, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. He was born March 17, 1939, in Palestine, Ohio, to Claytus and Katherene (Harshman) Shank. Gene graduated from Ludington High School in 1957 and he went on to attend Western Michigan University and received his bachelor’s degree in education. He then completed a master’s degree in guidance and counseling from Northern Michigan University.
Gene married Diane Helber on Aug. 22, 1964, in Ludington. Together they raised two children. Gene taught and coached basketball for 35 years starting at St. Ignace High School moved to Petoskey and then retired from O.J. DeJonge Middle School (Ludington) in 1996 after 22 years. He was a lifelong coach and role model, successful at getting the most out of his team while creating meaningful relationships with his players.
He will be greatly missed by his wife Diane; his children Thad (Jen) Shank and Megan Maltbie; his granddaughters Madilyn Shank, Katherene Shank, Julia Maltbie and Erin Maltbie; his twin brother Dean (Sue) Shank; and a sister-in-law Mary Ann Perkins.
A memorial gathering will be held Monday, June 27, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington. A time of sharing will start at 12 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of Michigan or the Ludington Education Association (LEA) Scholarship Fund.
Gene had a way with words. The family invites everyone to share their favorite “Shankism” on the funeral home website, www.oakgroveludington.com, or at the gathering. These will be cherished memories.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.