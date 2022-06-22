Gene Shank, age 83, of Ludington passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022. A memorial gathering will be held Monday, June 27, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a time of sharing to start at 12 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. A full obituary will appear at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.

