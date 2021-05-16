Genevieve Alma Karl, 99, of Ludington, passed away on May 14, 2021. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington with Rev. Wayne B. Wheeler, Jr. presiding. Visitation will begin at noon. Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington., www.OakGroveLudington.com.

