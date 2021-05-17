Genevieve Alma Karl, age 99, of Ludington, passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021.
Genevieve was born on Dec. 21, 1921, in Victory Township, the daughter of William and Alma (Lahaye) Olk. She married George Karl on Oct. 26, 1955.
Genevieve was a member of St. Simon Catholic Church and the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians. She loved the outdoors, especially fishing, hunting and mushroom picking. She also enjoyed playing Bingo, card games and going to the casino.
Genevieve is survived by her children George (Sandra) Karl, Rosalynn (Leonard) Leclair, Doug (Joann) Crawford, Raymond Schelb, Mary Jane Schelb and Patricia Treanor; daughter-in-law Diane Crawford; son-in-law Gary Clark; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Genevieve was preceded in death by her parents; husband George; children Nancy Clark and Kenny Crawford; and, six sisters and six brothers.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, with visitation starting at noon.
Please share your fond memories of Genevieve at www.OakGroveLudington.com.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.