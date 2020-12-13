Genevieve “Gen” Leone Kruska, 101 years old, passed away peacefully Dec. 12, 2020, at her home in Ludington, Michigan. She was born July 15, 1919, in Chicago, to Edward and Genevieve Mach. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leon “Lee” Kruska.
Gen grew up on the near north side of Chicago and enjoyed everything city life had to offer at that time, including shopping, riding the streetcar to the Lake Michigan Oak Street beach, as well as frequent trips to Beverly Shores on Lake Michigan in Indiana. She attended St. Scholastica High School and received her diploma in 1943 after she began working for the Illinois Bell Telephone Company as a service representative. During World War II, she volunteered as an American Red Cross Gray Lady at the Edward G. Hines Hospital in Chicago, serving veterans returning from the war.
She married Lee Kruska at Holy Name Cathedral in Chicago on April 30, 1949, a marriage that lasted more than 58 years. They settled in Ludington where they raised five children. As her children were growing, she served as a Cub Scout den mother, Girl Scout leader, was a member of the Catholic Daughters and was a Weight Watchers leader. Gen later returned to work outside the home at Ludington’s Memorial Medical Center in the admitting department, a job she held 10 years before retiring in 1984.
A rather fun highlight occurred in 1962 when Gen won a national contest for coming up with a tomato juice slogan. Her prize was a shopping spree at the old Giant supermarket which was located across from the city park. She filled two shopping carts to overflowing in five minutes!
Gen enjoyed the beach, golf, bridge, dancing, quilting, pontoon rides, the casino and was an avid reader. Over the years, she was a member of the Gourmet Club, numerous bridge clubs, Opti-Mrs and the Lewis Street Quilters. Even in her 90s, she volunteered at the St. Simon Bargain Center on South James Street. She was a long-time member of St. Simon Catholic Church. However, her greatest joy was spending time with her family which she was very devoted to. Gen celebrated her 100th birthday at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts on July 13, 2019, where she received a proclamation from the mayor of Ludington. To commemorate this milestone, the Ludington Daily News ran a front-page feature story.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Lee; and, sisters Virginia (Ted) Giery, Florence “Lilly” (Bernard) Rotzoll and Eleanor, who died in infancy. She is survived by children Paul (Janet) of Shepherd; Ralph (Claudia) of Ludington; Michele (Mike) Jensen of Ludington; Russell of Ludington and Edward (Lisa) of Alexandria, Virginia; seven grandchildren, Jeffrey, Philip, Lindsay, David, Evan, Angela and Alexander; seven great-grandchildren, Miles, Owen, Davis, Natalie, Jensen, Dexton and Olivia; niece Nancy (Wayne) Stone of Crystal Lake, Illinois; and nephew, Bernard “Skip” (Willie) Rotzoll of Fort Worth, Texas.
Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals will be celebrated at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, with Father Wayne B. Wheeler presiding. Interment will be in Lakeview Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, Ludington.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Simon Bargain Center or the Ludington Senior Center.
