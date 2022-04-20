Gentry Wylie Yearout, 82, of Ludington, passed away at home, with his loving wife by his side, on Easter morning, April 17. He was born March 11, 1940, in Draper, North Carolina, to his parents, Vernon and Estelle Yearout (née Hatcher). His family moved from Draper, North Carolina, to Wayne when Gentry was a young boy. He graduated from Wayne High School, Class of 1958. He attended Alpena Community College, and when he was not in class, he enjoyed fishing and hunting in northern Michigan.
Gentry served in the U.S. Army from 1963 to 1965, earning the rank of sergeant. He was stationed in Japan, where he served as a cartographer, creating navigational maps from reconnaissance photos. He received the National Defense Service Medal and Expert Rifleman’s badge.
Gentry met his loving wife, Sharon, through mutual friends. The two were married Jan. 3, 1976, and shared 46 wonderful years together. They lived in Belleville for 40 years in the brick ranch house Gentry built along with the help of a few great friends. While raising two daughters, they made many travel memories, including camping at Tawas State Park, fishing on Lake Huron, RV adventures traveling across the country as far as Alaska, as well as navigating narrow cliffside roads in Maine.
Gentry retired in 1999 after 30-plus years of devoted service at the National Return Center for General Motors. In 2019, they moved to Ludington to enjoy retirement close to Lake Michigan. They loved visiting Port City Smokehouse in Frankfort to enjoy “the best smoked salmon around,” having picnics, and watching the sunset on the beach.
Throughout his life, Gentry had a special connection with wildlife. He was an avid birdwatcher and enjoyed viewing wildlife at Ludington State Park. As a child, he had many unusual pets, including a flying squirrel. Gentry was an avid hunter and fisherman. He even learned taxidermy and preserved several fish and birds for display, which often traumatized his daughters’ friends who came to visit.
From a young age, Gentry enjoyed drag racing, riding motorcycles and classic cars. He loved snowmobiling with friends and family. One special trip involved snowmobiling across the frozen Straits of Mackinac to Mackinac Island and back. He also went on several 200-plus mile trips in Canada with friends. He was an avid athlete, playing softball, basketball and volleyball, even while he was stationed in Japan with the U.S. Army.
Gentry was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Scottville. He had a quiet but strong Christian faith, which grew as he aged.
Gentry was preceded in death by his siblings Dempsey Yearout, Verna “Dolly” Miller and Anita Yearout; and sister-in-law Joan Yearout. He is survived by his loving wife Sharon; daughters Joy (Daniel) Symonds and Sarah (Paul) Girard; brother-in-law Clarence (Laura) Miller; grandchildren Emily and Vivienne Symonds; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday, April 25, at Oak Grove Funeral Home, 3060 U.S. 10, Ludington. Visitation will continue 10 a.m. until time of Christian funeral service at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 26, at Oak Grove Funeral Home, Pr. Richard Miller of Redeemer Lutheran Church officiating. Military honors will follow the service. Interment will be May 6, at 11 a.m., at Glen Eden Memorial Park, 35667 Eight Mile Road, Livonia, MI 48152, with Committal Service by Rev. Thomas E. Schroeder of Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to Redeemer Lutheran Church, 409 N. Main St., Scottville, MI 49454 or Treasure Coast Wildlife Center, 8626 W Citrus Blvd, Palm City, FL 34990, which Gentry recently visited and truly appreciated the center’s efforts to rehabilitate injured and sick wildlife. Final arrangements entrusted to Symonds-Madison Funeral Home. For more information, call 847-741-1128 or visit www.symondsmadison.com.