“Grief is the price we pay for love.” Georganna Jean Moore died on Sept. 23, 2022. We are heart-broken, but resolute in the knowledge that our beloved mother, Georganna Jean Moore (nee Ariss) is now with The Lord Jesus. She was born in Remus, Sept. 5, 1940, to George W Ariss and Alice C (Wernette) Ariss. She graduated from Barryton Rural Agricultural High School in 1958. On April 5, 1958, she married LJ Moore in Remus. While her husband was in the U.S. Navy, Georganna lived in Portsmouth and Norfolk, Virginia. Upon her husband’s discharge from the Navy in 1961, they moved to Ludington, where she lived for the remainder of her life. They had four daughters Laural (Charles) Allison, Rene James, Sherry (Thomas) Lange and Cindi (Richard Swiger) Porter.
Georganna’s family was her life; she was a loving and wise wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Humor was her weapon in life. One of her superpowers was interacting with the teenagers in the family. She was known as an outstanding cook and was always the life and heart of any family gathering. She recognized the importance of lifelong learning. She was an avid reader across all genres. She made sure that her daughters received library cards as soon as they could write their names. She was a lifelong patron of the Ludington Public Library.
She is survived by her four daughters, her sister Sharon Spindler of Ludington and her brother Wayne (Sharon Jean) Ariss of Hesperia. She was especially devoted to her nephew Noah Ariss, to whom she was more of grandmother than an aunt. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law Letha Benkert and Leola Darnell; seven grandchildren Jason (Stacey) James, Stacy (Marc) Johnson, Cory (Crystal Walkley) James, Stephanie Joynes, Nicholas Lange, Chani (Felicia) Bailey and Conor (Bree Heusdens) Porter; and two step-grandchildren Brian (Hilary) Allison and Lauren Allison. She is further survived by 12 great-grandchildren and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Georganna was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; father-in-law and mother-in-law Forest and May (Sloan) Moore; son-in-law Larry James; brothers-in-law Leo and Lyle Moore, Lloyd Benkert, Jay Darnell; and, sister-in-law Dorothy Moore.
A celebration of her life will be held in the spring, which was Georganna’s favorite time of the year. Those wishing to make a memorial contribution are asked to consider the Mason County District Library, PO Box 549, Ludington, MI 49431. Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.