George A. Beck Jr., age 65, of Free Soil, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. George was born on Nov. 18, 1956, in Allegan, the son of George and Doris (Carroll) Beck Sr., and graduated from Charlotte High School with the class of 1974. He attended Ferris State University where he earned his associate’s degree in welding and used his skills to open his own shop – Certified Welding in Free Soil. George thoroughly enjoyed living in the Free Soil area and lately spent his winters in Myrtle Beach. Both areas allowed him to pursue his love of tennis, water and snow skiing, and golf.
George was preceded in death by his father George Sr., and his son George Beck III. He will be greatly missed by his son Robert (Malgorzata) Beck of Manistee; his daughter Tammy Block of Arizona; his grandchildren Parker Block, Matthew Cohen, Madisyn and Riley Beck; his mother Doris Sherman of Allegan; his stepmother Sharon Beck of Muskegon; and, his sisters Carla Milbourn of Lansing and Ginger Primich of California.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for George at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at St. Simon Catholic Church in Ludington with Rev. Wayne Wheeler as celebrant. Burial will take place in the spring at Maple Grove Cemetery in Free Soil next to his son George III. Friends may visit with his family on Saturday, Jan. 8, from 1-2 p.m. at the church. Those who wish to remember George with a memorial donation are asked to please consider St. Simon Catholic Church.
