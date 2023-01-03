George Baditoi passed away on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at the age of 77, in his new hometown of Leonard. He had lived in Scottville for the past 20ish years with his love, Lynn Roberts. He managed to keep himself busy in his new residence by taking regular walks, trimming the hedges, doing odd-jobs around the house and picking up the mail while also honing his skills in darts and corn hole. However, his battle with Lewy Body Dementia over the past year quickly progressed just after Thanksgiving.
As a young man, George kept himself busy with target shooting, archery, antiquing, machinery sales and general overall handyman work. He maintained his sales skills in Scottville pleasing customers with his farm fresh eggs, firewood, antiques and machinery which he sold from his farm on U.S. 31.
George is survived by his children Douglas Baditoi, Bethany Baditoi and Brooke Coe; his grandchildren Jack Ross, Jessika Baditoi, Jake Baditoi, Cinjun Coe and Tre Coe; his brother David Baditoi; and his sister Barbara Baditoi.
He is proceeded by his parents George Baditoi Sr. and Mary Baditoi and his love Lynn Roberts.
George will miss the close friends he made in Scottville and Ludington as well as his friends and family down state. We’re sure he’s happy to be reunited now and forever with Lynn.