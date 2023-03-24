George Edgar Davison was a true Irishman born on St. Paddy’s day 1930 to Oscar Davison and Retta (Bell) in Fountain. He was big brother to Donna Wright, Walla Walla, Washington; Marie Steenhagen, Kenosha, Wisconsin; Wayne (Janice) Davison, Muskegon; and, Karla (Jack) Brown, Fruitport. He attended school in Fountain and graduated from Scottville High School in 1948.
Shortly after graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and received his training in Memphis, Tennessee. He was then stationed in Long Beach, California, where he met the love of his life, Mary Lupe Lira, on a blind date. They wed in Phoenix, Arizona, on June 20,1954, shortly after he was discharged and settled in the area. He received a degree in business administration from Arizona State University. He then became city accountant for the City of Glendale, Arizona, and remained with them for 28 years, retiring in 1987.
George and Mary were blessed with two very talented daughters: Maria (Robert) Curtis and Cynthia Davison, both from Chandler, Arizona. After retirement George and Mary were involved in the Glendale Senior Center, with George continuing on after Mary passed away in 2001.
Due to health issues in April 2022, he sold his home of 62 years and moved into a senior apartment complex in Chandler, Arizona, to be closer to his daughters and their families. George was an avid writer who self-published an autobiography followed by a short fiction book and several books of poetry, all of which he generously shared with members of his extended family.
George crossed the veil between the known and unknown March 10, 2023 one week shy of finishing his 93rd year of life. His wife and parents were surely waiting on the other side with open arms. He is further survived by his grandchildren, Jessica (James) Thompson, Robert (Carrie) Curtis, Jennifer Curtis and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held March 29, 2023, in Mesa, Arizona.