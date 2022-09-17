George Reeber of Ludington died peacefully of natural causes on Sept. 14. He was 84.
George was a proud native of Detroit and retired to Ludington with his wife, Brenda, in 1998.
He and Brenda were active in many social justice causes, community efforts and political campaigns in Detroit and Ludington, including the peace and civil rights movements, The Alliance, Living Worship, Community Table, COTS, Indivisible and Mason County Democrats.
Most recently, George and Brenda worked to enact the Starfish Buyback Program, an assault gun buyback program in Ludington named after a fable about a woman throwing starfish from a beach into the ocean to save them from an ebbing tide. When a stranger says what she is doing won’t make any difference, she throws another and says, “It made a difference for that one.” The group’s mission statement says, “No matter how small or futile this action may appear, any effort to save lives matters.”
George was beloved, admired and respected by family and friends alike. He led through example in relationships, beliefs and actions. George loved to laugh and always had a funny quip handy.
He loved the Detroit Tigers and the Fighting Irish, attending games when he could and faithfully following them on TV. He hated kale. He was a master griller who enjoyed an Oberon. He could often be seen drinking coffee and doing a crossword puzzle on their front porch. He was an involved and supportive father and Papa who recently spent time with his new great-granddaughter Althea.
Above all else, he loved his Brenda. They enjoyed countless games of Scrabble, cribbage and other games; “death marches” at the beach, swims in Lake Michigan; vacations to Beaver Island, Lake Michigan, Italy, Arizona, the Grand Canyon, Canada and more; and family dinners and holidays.
George grew up in Detroit and attended the University of Detroit Jesuit High School and the University of Notre Dame. He was a cost analyst at General Motors, retiring after 32 years when everyday became a Saturday.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 61 years Brenda Reeber; daughters Beth (Rick) Valone, Kris Reeber, Molly Reeber (Thom Bukowski), Katie Reeber (Kenny Watson) and Amy Reeber; grandsons Connor (Bailey) Valone and Lucas Valone (Nora Smith); and great-granddaughter Althea Valone; sisters Sally Hayes and Pinkie Mihaly; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of George will take place 2 p.m., Oct. 2, at the Lincoln Hills Golf Club in Ludington. All are welcome.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Starfish Buyback Program.