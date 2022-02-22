George “Jerry” Marshall Daggett, age 74, of Pentwater, passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. He was born March 25, 1947, to George and Mary Helen (Dickenson) Daggett. He graduated from Pentwater High School in 1966. On May 16, 1970, Jerry married Charlene Aerts. Together they raised two children.
Jerry worked as a Millwright for Great Lakes Castings for 25 years and retired in 2000. Jerry helped build the Consumers Power Plant. He was a member of St. Joseph/St. Vincent Parish. Jerry was a volunteer for the Pentwater Fire Department and he was an archery leader in the 4H. In his spare time, Jerry enjoyed hunting, fishing, working on classic cars and welding. He also enjoyed taking his grandsons hunting and fishing. He was well known for his salsa making which he loved to share with family and friends and he enjoyed the occasional trip to the casino.
Jerry will be greatly missed by his wife of almost 52 years, Charlene; his children Debra Daggett McCombs and Brent (Stacey) Daggett; his former son-in-law Chris McCombs; his grandsons Jesse McCombs, Eli McCombs and Trevor Castonia; his siblings Bob Sutcliff, Jean (Bob) MacGillis, Cathy Daggett Engle, John (Kathy) Daggett and Mary Helen (Greg) Blohm; his aunt Doris Brown; and, many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his nephew Mike Daggett and his brother-in-law Allen Aerts.
A visitation will be held Friday, March 25, 2022 from 5-8 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Weare.
Memorial contributions in Jerry’s name may be directed to the Pentwater Sports Fishing Association or St. Joseph/St. Vincent Catholic Parish.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.