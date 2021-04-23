It is with much love and sorrow that we mourn the passing of George Maxmillion Goodrich, who was gracefully received into the loving hands of his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, April 20, at approximately 6 p.m. George had just recently celebrated his 80th birthday. George was not alone; by his side was his wife and best friend of more than 58 years Sandra. George was always fond of unique phrases and word twists, and just before his passing, one such phrase caught his attention “remember the memories and not the mess.”
George was a “Renaissance Man” and leaves behind a staggering legacy that included numerous professional awards and acknowledgments as a metallurgical engineer, accomplished author, bread maker, hunting and fishing outdoorsman, woodworking artisan, Model A wrench turner, winemaker with many wine students and general jack-of-all-trades. One of his coffee cups that perhaps describes him best reads, “I drink coffee, and I know things.”
George will be dearly missed by his friends and family. He is survived by his wife and best friend Sandra; George’s brother Tom (Cathy); sisters Kerry and Beth; children Michael (Tracy), David and Adona (Brien); seven grandchildren Elida, Ryan, Arlyn, Corissa, Rigel, Austin and Elijah; and four great-grandchildren Kent, Chandler, Ellie and Annabelle.
There will be a small memorial service held only for the immediate family at the Evergreen Covenant Church in Branch. If you would like to do something in honor of George, all donations and flowers can be sent to Evergreen Covenant Church.
George was responsible for the message board outside of the church. If you drive by in the few weeks that follow, you will find these postings; “It might help if you take on a giant or two” and “You can’t have too many angels.”