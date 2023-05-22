George Peter Sadler, 65, of Pentwater, passed away Saturday, May 13, 2023, at his home. He was born Oct. 1, 1957, in Ludington, the son of George “Buffy” and Marcia Sadler.
George grew up in the Ludington and Scottville area, and was a graduate of Mason County Central High School, class of 1975. He moved to Iowa to pursue a career in aviation; he was a commercial airline pilot with Simmons, American Eagle and American Airlines, from 1986 until he retired in 2022.
While working at American Eagle he met and married his wife, Kristi. They moved back to Michigan in 2004. In 2014, they opened Kristi’s Pour House in Hart, and in 2015 they opened Crystal Valley Pour House where George came up with many interesting cooking ideas.
In George’s free time, he enjoyed farming, trains and flying.
George is survived by his wife Kristi Sadler; sons Peter Sadler and Christopher Sadler; granddaughter Claira Sadler; parents Marcia and George “Buffy” Sadler; sister Julie (Kevin) McDonald; nephew Jesse Rosas; and many in-laws.
George was preceded in death by his grandfather Pete Christensen as well as aunts, uncles and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mason County or Oceana County 4-H, memo line: Farming, George Sadler.
A memorial gathering will be held from 1-3 p.m., Sunday, May 28, 2023, at the Sadler Farm, located at the corner of Stiles and Kinney roads in Ludington.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.