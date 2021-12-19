Gerald Allen Johnson, age 63, of Ludington, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Gerald was born on June 30, 1958, in Pentwater, the son of Theodore Max and Dorothy M. (Edel) Johnson and graduated from Mason County Central High School with the class of 1979. While working at Schoenberger’s Market in Scottville, he continued his education by attending West Shore Community College. Gerald worked 38 years as a machinist for Harrington Tool until they closed and had currently been working at Cone Drive Operations in Ludington.
When not out for a ride on his motorcycle, Gerald could often be found buzzing around his R/C Airplane as a member of the Twisted Sticks R/C club in Ludington. Lately, Gerald began trying his hand at farming with his son Chad. He always loved working on tractors – especially International Harvesters, and had recently purchased a tractor he and Chad had planned to restore. Gerald also looked forward to “range therapy” with his pistols on his property in Riverton Township.
Gerald was preceded in death by his father Theodore and his mother Dorothy Johnson Carter. He will be greatly missed by his son Chad Johnson and wife Amber of Scottville; and his grandchildren Adison, Payson, Greyson and Enderson Johnson.
A family memorial service will be held for Gerald in the spring with burial to follow at Brookside Cemetery in Scottville.
Please visit Gerald’s memory page at www.wymanfuneralservice.com to leave a tribute of Gerald for his family, or to light a candle in his memory.