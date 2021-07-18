Gerald Edward Dwyer Jr., 64, of Ludington, died Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital. He was born Oct. 29, 1956, in Chicago, the son of Gerald and Shirley (Julian) Dwyer.
Gerald is survived by his children Katie and Jerry; his brothers David (Yvonne) Dwyer, Tony (Fay) Dwyer and Terry (Doti) Mustakis; and, several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Gerald was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers Tommy, Harry and Ralph; his sister Robin; and his nephew Mark Dwyer Jr.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m., Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, with Father Wayne B. Wheeler presiding. Interment will follow in the Pere Marquette Cemetery. Visitation will be held from noon, Monday, Aug. 2, until time of services at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with final expenses.
