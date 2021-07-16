Gerald Edward Dwyer Jr., 62, of Ludington, died Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital. He was born Oct. 29, 1956, in Chicago, the son of Gerald and Shirley (Julian) Dwyer.
Gerald is survived by his brothers David (Yvonne) Dwyer, Tony (Fay) Dwyer and Terry (Dodi) Mustakis and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Gerald was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers Tommy, Harry and Ralph; his sister Rubin; and his nephew Mark Dwyer Jr.
Funeral service details will be posted later this weekend.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with final expenses.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. www.beaconfh.com