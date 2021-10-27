Gerald “Jerry” Allan Emery, 89, of Pentwater, died Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born Oct. 15, 1932, in River Rouge, the son of Fred and Marie (Haynack) Emery.
Jerry was a veteran of the Korean War serving in the U.S. Army, and a member of the Eldon L. Chadwick VFW Post 6017 in Pentwater.
After returning home from Korea, Jerry worked as a district manager for the Detroit News. In 1969, Jerry and his family moved to Pentwater where they owned and operated Birdland Hardware until his retirement in 1995. During that time Jerry also worked as an EMT for several years. Jerry was an active member of the Pentwater Service Club and was also active at the Pentwater Artisan Learning Center. In his spare time, Jerry enjoyed woodworking, bowling, playing horseshoes and being an avid Detroit Tigers and Lions fan. Most of all, Jerry loved helping people and his community where he was named Citizen of the Year in 1995.
Jerry was a member of St. Vincent Catholic Church, where he served as a Eucharistic Minister, and also as a Lay Minister.
On April 30, 1955, in Ecorse, Gerald married Marilyn Frances Yops, who survives him. He is also survived by his son Gregory Emery; his daughter Jane (Don) Rutledge; five grandchildren Jill (Bryan) O’Guin, Kevin Emery, Kyle Emery, Adam Emery and Nicholas Zimmerman; his great-granddaughter Hadley Rose O’Guin; his brother Fritz (Anita) Emery; and, numerous nieces and nephews.
Jerry was preceded in death by his son Jeffrey John Emery in 2018 and his brother Albert Emery in 2017.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at St. Vincent Catholic Church, in Pentwater, with Father Phillip A. Sliwinski presiding. Interment will follow in Pentwater Township Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Pentwater Service Club or the Pentwater Artisan Learning Center.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.