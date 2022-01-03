Gerald “Jerry” Dwight Childs Sr., 86, of Pueblo West, Colorado, passed away on Jan. 1, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m., Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at GraceLife Church with Pastor Jay Childs, officiating. Arrangements are by Pueblo West Funeral Home.
Jerry was born in Mount Pleasant to Arthur Dwight Childs and Minnie Agnes (McCrary) Childs on Aug. 1, 1935. He married Gail Lee Joslin on Aug. 31, 1957, in Mount Pleasant. He graduated from Michigan State University in 1960. He worked as an electrical engineer in California, owned and operated the Gaylord Motor Inn in Gaylord, was a realtor in Ludington, and later part-owner of Pizza Ranch in Pueblo, Colorado. He was a follower of Jesus Christ, served as an elder, and on the national board of the Evangelical Free Church of America.
Jerry is survived by his wife Gail; his children Jay Childs and his wife Becky of Woodstock, Illinois, Arthur Childs and his wife Debbie of Virginia Beach, Virginia; Bambi Grady and her husband Glen of Pueblo West, Colorado and Kelli Vallans and her husband Ryon of Jakarta, Indonesia; his sister Jeanne (Childs) Solum of Westminster, Colorado; and, 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to GraceLife Church of Pueblo, Colorado.