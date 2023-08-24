Husband and father Gerald L. “Jerry” Holton left this world suddenly on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023 at the age of 87 with his wife and son by his side. Jerry was born in on Feb. 13, 1936 in Northport, the son of Nelsen and Emmie (Nielsen) Holton on the Nielsen family cherry farm. He graduated from Northport High school and completed his bachelors degree from Wayne State University. After serving his country with the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict, Jerry worked as a design engineer with Freightliner Trucks until his retirement. He had a love for the outdoors, fishing, skiing, and any sport he could play in his younger years. Jerry was loved for his sly sense of humor and friendly smile for everyone.
Jerry will be greatly missed by his wife Patricia “Pat” (Rahn) with whom he recently celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary on Aug. 15, and his son Russ Holton from Cornelius, North Carolina. He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Wendy, and 7 brothers and sisters.
A ceremony to remember Jerry’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26 at Community Church in Ludington.
