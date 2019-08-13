Gerald Lawrence Kolaski, age 80, of Ludington, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.
Gerald was born on Nov. 27, 1938 in Cheboygan, Michigan, the son of Joseph and Helen Kolaski. He graduated from Cheboygan High School and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. As a Corporal, he was honorably discharged on Sept. 28, 1964.
Jerry was a big man with a big heart who shared his zest for life with those around him. A mixture of hard work and determination carried him far, but he always made time for fun.
His beloved wife, Mary, was the apple of his eye, and with her passing in 2004, a new chapter of his life began. He traveled a bit, tended to the home they shared, spent time with his grandchildren, played golf, and gave countless hours of his time and service to many worthy causes in the community.
No one who knew and loved Jerry could feel excluded when wrapped in one of his famous bear hugs.
Gerald is survived by his children, Margaret Kolaski Elliott and Thomas (Beth) Kolaski; grandchildren, Jordan (Ana), Carly, and Taylor Kolaski; great-granddaughter, Olivia Kolaski; and his special little buddy, Kasen.
Gerald was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Dick, Barb, Betty (Bedge), Chris, Bernice, and Edith.
A memorial service with military honors will be held on Thursday, Aug. 15, at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Wayne B. Wheeler, Jr. presiding. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. A Celebration of Life luncheon will be held at the American Legion from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Post 76 in Ludington or to Great Lakes Caring Hospice.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.