Gerald Robert O’Brien, 87, of Ludington, passed away on June 24, 2021.
Jerry was born on March 27, 1934 in Fern, the son of Edward and Mary “Lena” (Reamer) O’Brien. He graduated from Mason County Central with the class of 1952 and was later drafted into the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War where he was stationed at Fort Riley Kansas. He was an electrician for Harbison Walker for 35 years and after retirement, since he really enjoyed the out of doors, he decided to put his farming knowledge to work helping Art and Sheri at Lister Orchards from 2005 to 2013.
On Sept. 29, 1956, Jerry married the love of his life, Rogene Petzak. Together they raised six children and were members of St. Simon Catholic Church.
Jerry liked to keep busy going for walks and gardening. He could often be found hunting, fishing, golfing or bowling. In his spare time, he would be found reading from one of his books from his extensive library. He especially liked reading about the Indian culture.
Jerry is survived by his wife of nearly 65 years Rogene O’Brien; children Tim O’Brien, Tina Silver, Cindy (Tim) Aberegg, Laura Budreau, Kristy (Dale) Parker and Brenda (Jeff) Lindenthal; siblings Ray (Pat) O’Brien, Mary Ann Workman, Ed O’Brien Jr. and Carl (Enid) O’Brien; siblings-in-law Otto Larson, Alice Petzak, Sharon Petzak, Duane and Joyce Bogus and Ronald “Butch” Petzak; 18 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and, many nieces and nephews.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Lena O’Brien; brother Joseph O’Brien; brother and sister-in-law Gilbert (Paulette) O’Brien; and, grandson Baby Brad Nash.
A Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals will be held on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Simon Catholic Church with Rev. Wayne B. Wheeler Jr. presiding; visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Visitation will also be held on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. Memorial contributions may be made to Elara Caring Hospice.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Jolee Aberegg, Traci Smith and the Elara Crew: Nikki, Sandy, Kathy and Tressa. We would have been lost without this special group of people. Also thank you to Oak Grove specialists Stephanie and Madison.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Hone of Ludington.