Gerald Wayne Sandow of Ludington passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at the age of 77 due to complications from open heart surgery. He was born in Saginaw on Aug. 2, 1945, the son of Arthur and Mary (Sageman) Sandow.
Jerry enjoyed 32 years of marriage to his wife Linda. In 24 years of retirement they traveled across the continental United States of America. Gerald was a consummate fly fisherman, he loved the North Branch of the Au Sable River in Michigan and the Little Bighorn River in Montana. He was also well known for his building skill and had a keen eye for architecture details in building and remodeling his homes.
He is preceded in his passing by his parents and his sister Joanne S. Draper.
Left to cherish his loving memory is his wife of 32 years Linda Sandow; children Jamie Zechlinski, Dale Trush and Tom Trush; ex- wife Kathy Sandow; and grandchildren Blu, Quincy, Darby, Alex, Mary and Tyler.
In accordance with Gerald’s wishes cremation has taken place and a celebration of his life will be held at the Lovell’s cabin on May 20, 2023.
