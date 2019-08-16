Geraldine Carol (Johnson) Schultz, 95, of Belmont, Michigan, formally of Ludington, entered eternal glory with her Lord Jesus Christ on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.
She was born Nov. 7, 1923 in Eden Township, Custer, Michigan.
Proceeding her in death were her husband, Theodore C. Schultz; her parents, Ernest and Nellie Johnson; as well as her brothers, Merlin and Leonard Johnson.
Mrs. Schultz is survived by her sons, Warren Schultz of Ludington, Paul Schultz (Kathy Kremer) of West Olive, Michigan and daughter, Michelle (Spencer) Halliday of Belmont, Michigan; grandchildren, Joshua (Cassie) Schultz, Chelsea (Josh) Green, Nathan (Tabitha Milburn) Schultz, Emily (Mikhail) Salacina, and Andrew Halliday (Liv Weatherhead); also several great-grand children and nieces and nephews.
She was a life-long member of Emanuel Lutheran Church and enjoyed being active in Christian education, building the church library and being a member of other various committees of the church. While in Belmont, she attended St. Luke’s Lutheran Church.
After graduating from Ludington High School in 1941, she furthered her education, graduating from County Normal. While teaching school in a two-room schoolhouse, she continued to attend college at Central Michigan University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in education. Geraldine also received her master’s degree in education from the University of Michigan.
Teaching school was very important to her, and she taught at Butler Schools, Orchard View School in Muskegon, a year in Long Beach, California and finished her teaching career at Lakeview School in Ludington.
Geraldine also enjoyed reading, gardening and spending time with her family and friends.
A memorial service celebrating Geraldine’s life will be held at Emanuel Lutheran Church on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. Visitation with the family will be at 10 a.m., with the service following at 11 a.m. A luncheon and period of additional visitation will follow in Luther Hall.
Geraldine’s wishes were to have memorial donations made to Emanuel Lutheran Church for building improvements or Christian education at Emanuel, or the Ludington Public Library in lieu of flowers.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements. www.beaconfh.com.