Geraldine Carol (Johnson) Schultz, 95, of Belmont, Michigan, formally of Ludington, entered eternal glory with her Lord Jesus Christ on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.
A memorial service celebrating Geraldine’s life will be held at Emanuel Lutheran Church on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. Visitation with the family will be at 10 a.m. with the service following at 11 a.m. A luncheon and period of additional visitation will follow in Luther Hall.
Geraldine’s wishes were to have memorial donations made to Emanuel Lutheran Church for building improvements or Christian education at Emanuel, or the Ludington Public Library in lieu of flowers.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements; www.beaconfh.com.