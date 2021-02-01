Her Legacy… Geraldine Lou Carpenter, age 90, passed away Jan. 29, 2021. She was born on Oct. 21, 1930, in Ludington to W.H. Ralph Sheldon and Bess (LaBelle) Sheldon. Jeri married the love of her life, Gerald Carpenter, on June 18, 1955, in Ludington. She had a calling to become a nurse spending most of her career in the emergency room. Jeri was very dedicated to her profession. In her spare time, she enjoyed golfing, bowling, cross country skiing, socializing, shopping, flower arranging and traveling. Jeri also liked to play cards, games, and the piano. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who ran on Carpenter time. Jeri will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Her Family… Jeri will be missed by her children Sara (Joe Gutowski) Carpenter, Sue (John) Hall, Jane (Mark) Vivyan and John (Dawn) Carpenter; and, grandchildren Jennifer (Josh) Kley, Steven Hall, Erika Vivyan, Terri Vivyan, Alex Carpenter and Andrew Carpenter. She is also survived by her” sister,” Shirley Knudsen; many nieces and nephews; and, grand-nieces and nephews. Jeri is preceded in death by her husband Gerald Carpenter and her parents W.H. Sheldon and Bess Sheldon.
Her Farewell… Jeri’s Community Farewell will be held on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at (10 a.m. Gathering) 11 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary Catholic Church, 10601 Dexter-Pinckney Road, Pinckney. Father Dan Kogut will serve as celebrant. Memorial contributions are suggested to Angela Hospice. Please leave a message of comfort for Jeri’s family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign her guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.