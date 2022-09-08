Geraldine “Geri” Morong, age 79, of Manistee, died peacefully at her home on Tuesday morning, Sept. 6, 2022. She was born on July 13, 1943, in Muskegon, and is the daughter of the late Stanley and Veronica “Verna” (Kotlewski) Dufon. Geri was a graduate of Free Soil High School with the class of 1961. Geri married Paul J. Morong on Sept. 8, 1975, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manistee.
Geri worked many years as a home health care provider, where she cared for others with great compassion and kindness. She was also very proud of earning her cosmetology license and enjoyed doing the hair of her family and close friends. Her greatest joys included listening to music, especially when her husband Paul or brother David were playing, and time spent with her grandchildren, which were some of her happiest moments.
Geri is survived by her husband Paul J. Morong; two daughters Deanne Criswell and her partner Patrick Murphy and Kelly Wiser and her husband Chris; two grandsons Robert Hable and Eddie Hable and his wife Monica; two granddaughters Abby and Brittany Lennox; three great-grandchildren Ryker, Scarlett and Stella Hable; her brother and sister in-law David and Beth Dufon; three sisters and two brothers-in-law Ellie Broderick, June and Jim Stankowski and Rose Marie and Dale Smith. She is also survived by numerous loving nieces and nephews.
Geri was preceded in death by her parents Stanley and Veronica Dufon; her infant son Ryan James Bennett; her infant sister Loretta Dufon; her sister and brothers -in-law Lu and Allen Andrulis and Patrick Broderick.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. John Cantius Catholic Church in Free Soil, with the Rev. Dan DePew celebrant. Burial will follow the mass at St. John Cantius Church Cemetery where a light luncheon will follow.
The family will receive friends at the Herbert Funeral Home in Manistee, on Monday evening from 6-9 p.m. The Rosary will be prayed by the St. John Cantius Rosary Society on Monday evening at 7 p.m., also at the funeral home.
The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.