Ginger (Vorac) Newell, age 67, of Ludington, passed away on Oct. 14, 2021.
Ginger was on dialysis for nine years and was battling other health issues. She knew it was time to go home to the Lord, so she stopped dialysis in October 2021. Ginger has lived a full life, and she is at peace with God, her husband, herself and her family.
Ginger was born on Aug. 31, 1954, in Ludington, to Herbert and Donna Vorac. She attended Ludington High School.
She enjoyed singing, performing, entertaining, softball and traveling. She was the president of the Eagles Auxiliary in Ludington, member of the American Legion in Portage, Indiana, where she was also the captain of the competing color guard. Ginger was a member of the Pelion United Methodist Church during her time in South Carolina. She also attended the United Methodist Church in Ludington.
Ginger worked many places over the years as a cook and bartender, and she also owned three businesses in her lifetime: Ginger’s Sweet Mix Saloon in Scottville along with Ginger’s Café and Good Time Productions DJ and Karaoke both in Portage, Indiana.
She married the love of her life, Thomas Newell on July 29, 1982.
Ginger traveled all over the United States. Some of her favorite places were New Orleans, Michigan, Memphis, Florida, Washington D.C., South Carolina, Arizona, Massachusetts, Nashville and North Carolina.
She was happiest when she was performing in concerts, parades and jazz and blues festivals. She landed her dream job at Tootsie Van Kelley’s at the Amway Grand Plaza in Grand Rapids where she replaced the former Red Hot Mama. She ended her career there, and then played around with karaoke. Ginger was sober for 26 years. She said it made her life so much more wonderful and meaningful. Ginger and her husband Tom lived in many places including Grand Haven, Spring Lake, Nunica and South Carolina during their amazing 24 years of marriage. After Tom’s passing in 2005, Ginger moved home to be closer to her sister and brother.
Ginger had many good friends throughout her life and lost some great ones. She’ll never forget her tutu, the Entertainment 8 or being the Easter Bunny for so many happy children.
Ginger would like to thank every wonderful staff member at DaVita Dialysis for all the help they have given her.
She is preceded in death by her husband Thomas Newell and her parents.
She is survived by her children Carie Newell and Tonia (Pat) Patterson of South Carolina; grandchildren Haylie and Korbin of South Carolina; siblings James Vorac (Deb Bowden) of Ludington and Connie (Jeff) Cormany of Fountain; nieces Rachel (Zach) Shafer of Ohio and Jamie (Don) Bedker of Midland; great niece Sydney also of Midland; sister-in-law Anna Nelson of Muskegon; her cousins Rhonda, David and Dale Swanson, along with her two great grandchildren.
