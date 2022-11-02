Glen Rowe Carlson Jr. of Manistee, died Wednesday Oct. 19, 2022, unexpectantly at home. He was born Dec. 12, 1955, in Manistee, the son of the late Glen and Betty (Florshinger) Carlson Sr.
On June 11, 1994, Glen married Lorraine Kawalec at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Manistee.
Glen was a Graduate of Manistee High School class of 1974. He also attended Manistee Catholic Central and Guardian Angels School in Manistee.
After graduation, Glen served in the U.S. Air Force as an electronics specialist in radar and worked on the C5 Galaxy. Upon returning home to Manistee, Glen held many different jobs over the years including radio announcer at WMTE/WRRK in Manistee and WBNZ in Benzonia. Glen was also cofounder of Infoprod Channel 35/2 in Manistee. Glen was also a volunteer with the Manistee County Sheriff Auxiliary and the JAWS unit.
Glen was a kind and generous man. He was known for his quick wit and great sense of humor. He had a love of reading and retained much of what he read and loved sharing his knowledge with others. His many interests included photography, history, local history and the sciences. In high school he used his love of photography working for the Manistee News Advocate taking pictures of Manistee Catholic Central sporting events.
Glen is preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Betty Carlson of Manistee, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Glen is survived by his wife Lorranine Carlson of Manistee; a brother and sister-in-law Mark and Dianna Carlson of Onaway; a sister and brother-in-law Rose and Jeff Hanson of Williamsburg; two nephews Christopher and Bradley Carlson of Grand Haven; a niece Taylor Carlson of Muskegon; an uncle Henry Florshinger of Davison; an uncle Anton Florshinger of Louisville, Kentucky, and numerous cousins.
Funeral arrangements for Glen Rowe Carlson are being handled by Herbert Funeral Home in Manistee. Memorial services will be held in the Spring 2023 at a date and time to be announced. Final interment will be in Mount Carmel Cemetery in Manistee.