Gordon Douglas Stewart, aged 94, of Ludington, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at his home. Gordon was born on March 21, 1926 in Scottville, the son of William and Edith (Carr) Stewart, and graduated from Scottville High School with the class of 1944. On April 7, 1961 he married Fern Huffman at the Ludington United Methodist Church and they have celebrated 59 years by each other’s side.
Gordon was an original “milkman” delivering for Park Dairy, Farrview Dairy, and McDonald Dairy for many years before eventually working at Shop-N-Save in Ludington until his retirement in 1980. In his retirement, he enjoyed spending time hunting and fishing, but could also be found enjoying the storyline of a good novel.
Gordon was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers Norman and Raymond. He will be greatly missed by his wife Fern; their children Nancy Flynn-Tinsley of Scottville, Doug Stewart of Marble Falls, Texas, Larry Brant of Scottville, Terry (Annette) Stewart of Turtle Lake, Wisconsin, and Edie Jensen of Scottville; 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; and his sister-in-law Barbara Stewart of Ludington.
Funeral services will be held for Gordon at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 13 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Scottville with Pastor John Hansen officiating. Friends may gather with his family for a time of visitation on Monday morning from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Those attending are asked to please wear masks, per the church’s policy, and social distancing mandates will be followed. Following the funeral services, burial will take place at Bachelor Cemetery.
Those who wish to remember Gordon with a memorial donation are asked to consider Our Savior Lutheran Church. Please visit Gordon’s memory page at www.wymanfuneralservice.com to leave a memory or tribute of Gordon for his family, or to light a candle in his memory.