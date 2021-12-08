Gordon H. “Gordie” Forrester, age 66, of Ludington passed away peacefully in his sleep, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. He was born Aug. 22, 1955, in Ludington, to William and Louise (Keith) Forrester. Gordie graduated from Ludington High School in 1973.
Gordie married Debra Ann Wojtaszak on Feb. 28, 1996. He worked at Dow Chemical as an operator and retired in 2006 after 32 years with the company. Gordie was a member of the American Legion and the Fraternal Order of the Eagles. In his younger years, Gordie was an avid deer hunter. He also enjoyed bowling in the leagues for many years and playing softball. Gordie enjoyed playing cards and he could get quite competitive! He had Deb enjoyed several winters in Florida and several cruises. He loved sports, especially U of M.
Gordie will be greatly missed by his wife Debra; his sons David (Christy) and Wesley (Brandie); his stepson Jeff (Lisa) Soberalski; stepdaughter Trisha (Darryll) Plamondon; his grandchildren Aidan, Owen, Madison, Emily, Jordyn, Ali and Jake; his brothers Jim (Kathy) and Mark (Sandy); his in-laws Chris (Tom) Hanson, Steve (Sandra) Wojtaszak, Kevin Wojtaszak, Darryl Wojtaszak and Shelley (Kurt) McDiarmid; his aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews; and, many good friends.
Besides his parents, Gordie was preceded in death by his in-laws Richard and Nancy Wojtaszak and his brother-in-law, Richard Wojtaszak Jr.
According to his wishes, cremation has taken place and there are no services planned at this time.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.