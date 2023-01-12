Gordon Justin LeVee, 81, of Ludington, passed away Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Corewell Health Ludington Hospital. He was born Jan. 7, 1941, in Gladwin, the son of Ellis and Alma (Witkoske) LeVee.
Gordon earned his doctorate in botany. He retired in 2003 from the University of Michigan where he worked in research within the dermatology department.
Gordon and his wife, Malene, moved to Ludington in 2004 where he spent his days enjoying time with his family and exploring the Ludington State Park. Gordon’s passions in life were his family, photography, nature and hiking. He was loved and will be greatly missed.
Gordon is survived by his wife of 57 years Malene; his son Gregory (Rachel) LeVee; his daughter Elizabeth LeVee; six grandchildren Angela, Jenna, Jessica, Josh, Austin and Alyssa; and five great-grandchildren.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held this summer.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel is in charge of arrangements.