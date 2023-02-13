Gregg Irving Shaw, 72, a lifelong resident of Ludington, passed away Feb. 11, 2023, surrounded by his family. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Gregg’s memory to The Leila and Cyrus Poppen Hospice.
