Ludington, MI (49431)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later in the day. High 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.